HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.91 ($99.90).

HFG opened at €47.21 ($53.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €41.79 ($47.49) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

