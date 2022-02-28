Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $140.58 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

