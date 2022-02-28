Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 421,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

