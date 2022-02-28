HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

SILV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

