HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

