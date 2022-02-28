HighTower Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 287,430 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,284,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

