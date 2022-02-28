HM Payson & Co. Has $78.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $590.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

