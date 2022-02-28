HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $613,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in PepsiCo by 44.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

