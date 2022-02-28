HM Payson & Co. Purchases 121,271 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

