HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 91,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,456. The company has a market cap of $417.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.