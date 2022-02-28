HM Payson & Co. Sells 72,517 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,517 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,350. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

