HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

HNI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 292,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

