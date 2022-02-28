Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 49,102 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

NSIT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,604. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.95 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

