Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of FIXX opened at $2.76 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

