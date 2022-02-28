Homrich & Berg Buys 1,762 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 5,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,999. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

