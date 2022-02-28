Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $114,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

