Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 60,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

