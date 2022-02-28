Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,776 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 97,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.