Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $89.66. 41,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,793,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

