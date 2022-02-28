Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.87-2.03 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

