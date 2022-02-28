Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. 329,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

