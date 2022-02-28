Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $135.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

