Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.11 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

