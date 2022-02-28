Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Shares of MAQC remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

