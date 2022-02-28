Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 16,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 390.88% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

