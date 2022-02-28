Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.52 Million in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

