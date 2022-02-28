Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $8.65 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,682,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

