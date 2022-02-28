Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,682,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

