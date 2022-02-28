IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

IBG has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:IBG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$436.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.91 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.49.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.