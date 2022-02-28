ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 81,371 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $89.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get ICF International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ICF International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.