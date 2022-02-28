Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $726,572.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.