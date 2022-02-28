Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $329.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.37. Illumina has a 1-year low of $306.66 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

