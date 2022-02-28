IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAC.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -1.87. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

