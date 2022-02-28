Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$55.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$27.55 and a 12-month high of C$57.72. The firm has a market cap of C$37.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMO shares. CSFB boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.05.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

