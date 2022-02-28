InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

Shares of INMD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in InMode by 2,800.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in InMode by 26,633.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

