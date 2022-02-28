Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 826 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($190.97).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £133.20 ($181.15).
BVIC stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 851 ($11.57). 716,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,101. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 908.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.84).
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
