Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 826 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($190.97).

On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £133.20 ($181.15).

BVIC stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 851 ($11.57). 716,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,101. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 908.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.84).

Several analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.10) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.06) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.28) to GBX 1,080 ($14.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.71).

Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

