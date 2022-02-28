Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

INSE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 62,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.