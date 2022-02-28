Insulet Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.48. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.