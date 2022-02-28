inSure DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $171.10 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00108453 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

