Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

INTC stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam increased its stake in Intel by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.