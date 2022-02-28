Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

