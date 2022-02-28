InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $5,800.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,338.50.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,285. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

