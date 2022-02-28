Interface (TILE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TILE stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interface by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

