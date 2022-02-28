International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.93.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

IFF opened at $139.56 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

