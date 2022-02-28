Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IPI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.