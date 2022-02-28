Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $487.18 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

