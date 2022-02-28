Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.38 and a 200 day moving average of $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

