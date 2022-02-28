Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

PPA stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

