Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,328,716 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,328,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,254,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Alight stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

