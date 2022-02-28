Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $534,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.71 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.